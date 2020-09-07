Roth Capital Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $55.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 658.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

