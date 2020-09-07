Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.65.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $101,322,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,924,330 shares of company stock worth $105,470,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Revolve Group by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.