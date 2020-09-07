Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €42.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNP. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.95 ($50.53).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €37.23 ($43.79) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.59. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

