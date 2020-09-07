Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$117.00

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$113.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.76. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$87.57 and a 12 month high of C$132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$605.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$588.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 7.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit