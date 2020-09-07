Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$117.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$113.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.76. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$87.57 and a 12 month high of C$132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$605.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$588.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 7.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

