Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDSB. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price (up previously from GBX 1,650 ($21.56)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,806.28 ($23.60).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,035.60 ($13.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,304.70. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.05%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

