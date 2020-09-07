Ruff (RUFF) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.10 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $466,518.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00120739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.01682837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00214456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00170636 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

