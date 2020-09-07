RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €34.04 ($40.05).

FRA:RWE opened at €31.29 ($36.81) on Thursday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.39). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.61.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit