RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €34.04 ($40.05).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA:RWE opened at €31.29 ($36.81) on Thursday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.39). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.61.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.