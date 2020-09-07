Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Hits $242,262.40

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $242,262.40 and $217.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,157.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.03406440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.69 or 0.02202223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00472220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00789049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00600229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 23,382,737 coins and its circulating supply is 23,265,425 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

