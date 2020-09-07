Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,467. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,467.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,375 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,541 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5,272.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 993,877 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 137.5% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 681,936 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.