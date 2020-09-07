Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SASR. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

