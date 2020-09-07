Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.84 ($25.70).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

