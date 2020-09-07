Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives $34.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,274,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 892,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sanmina by 36.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 497,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

