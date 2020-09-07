Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

STSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $402.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $74,511.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,511.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $7,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,115 shares of company stock worth $126,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

