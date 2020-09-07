Scotiabank Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to $53.50

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $53.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit