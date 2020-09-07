Scotiabank Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to $53.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $53.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

