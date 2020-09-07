Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance. Selfkey has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045218 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.89 or 0.05119412 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, RightBTC, Kucoin, ABCC, Tidex, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

