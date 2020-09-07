Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0057 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $15.55 million and $205,299.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,705,608,282 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

