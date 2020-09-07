Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.54.

VII has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Shares of VII traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 770,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

