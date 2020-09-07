Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for MPAC Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON MPAC opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. MPAC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.50 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 377 ($4.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.21.

MPAC Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging solutions and related support services and systems primarily to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and nicotine delivery sectors worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics, and at-line instrumentation and testing solutions.

