Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.29 ($150.93).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €114.96 and its 200 day moving average is €97.15. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

