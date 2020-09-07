Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.64 ($50.16).

SHL opened at €36.69 ($43.16) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit