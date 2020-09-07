Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.64 ($50.16).

SHL opened at €36.69 ($43.16) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

