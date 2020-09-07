Simple Software Solutions Hits Market Capitalization of $73,200.92 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 105.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 105.9% higher against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $73,200.92 and approximately $45,988.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00440013 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021512 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000552 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010609 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,340,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,754 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.