Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMPL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 356,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

