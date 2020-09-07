Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

