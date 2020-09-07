Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $139.01. 3,237,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,553. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,850. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

