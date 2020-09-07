SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at $489,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SLM by 838.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,026 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at $18,388,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SLM by 53.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,282,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 445,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,418. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

