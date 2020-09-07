Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,510 shares of company stock worth $18,744,015 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 103,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

