Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,015. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $53,772,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

