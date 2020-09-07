Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $53.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at $985,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,510 shares of company stock worth $18,744,015. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 52.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

