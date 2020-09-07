Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at $985,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,837,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,974,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,510 shares of company stock worth $18,744,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 52.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.