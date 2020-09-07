Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $62.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 7,510 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $341,855.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,015 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

