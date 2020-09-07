Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 224 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,376.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 178,704 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $852,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,471. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75.

