Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,823 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co. owned 0.27% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 106,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 125,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,252. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

