Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 1,277 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.40. 5,157,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $117.41.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

