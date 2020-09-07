Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 21,994 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.11. 14,228,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,289,537. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

