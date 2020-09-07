Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 67,823 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 212.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,823 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $37.50. 6,450,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.