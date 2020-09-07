Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 741 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

AMT traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.98. 1,885,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,408. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.72. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

