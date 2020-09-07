Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 798 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $19,743,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.47 and its 200 day moving average is $252.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $291.09. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

