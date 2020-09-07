Smithfield Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 942,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

