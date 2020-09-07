Smithfield Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.3% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $36,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,763,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,654,000 after buying an additional 731,215 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after buying an additional 536,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $83.68. 2,209,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

