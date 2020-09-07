Smithfield Trust Co. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after buying an additional 69,171 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 59.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.39. 6,303,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,449. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

