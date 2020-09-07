Smithfield Trust Co. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $103.52. 26,325,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. The company has a market cap of $315.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

