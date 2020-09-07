Smithfield Trust Co. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 149.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 76,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.33. 2,416,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.