Smithfield Trust Co. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $48.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,581.21. 2,792,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,544.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,391.18. The company has a market cap of $1,075.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

