Smithfield Trust Co. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.76. 4,836,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

