Smithfield Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TZA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $152,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $223,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000.

NYSEARCA:TZA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,420,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899,961. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

