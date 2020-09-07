Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 1,067 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.83. 11,327,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,018,306. The company has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.