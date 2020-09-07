Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 5,363 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 664.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

ABBV stock remained flat at $$91.87 during midday trading on Monday. 9,444,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

