Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,128,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 112,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,651,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.78. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

