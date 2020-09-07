Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $8.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.90 and a 200 day moving average of $217.06. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

