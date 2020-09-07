Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 33,651 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,651 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 1.6% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $17,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,795. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

